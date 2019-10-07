DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Marlee'

Adopt DK's Foster Dog! This is Marlee from NorCal Boxer Rescue.

Marlee, named after deaf actress Marlee Matlin, is a jack of all trades. She is a petite little beauty who plays hard, snuggles hard and sleeps hard. She doesn’t let her lack of hearing deter her from enjoying life, learning and having fun. She is so eager to love her people and cuddle you into oblivion. Her tongue is probably her most adorable feature. It’s hanging out of her mouth in some way or another at least 90% of the time. Despite her long tongue, she isn’t an excessive drooler.

Marlee is learning her commands via sign language and knows sit, lie down, stay and we’re working on others. Given Marlee’s willingness to please and learn, she should be potty trained in no time. Marlee loves her foster sister, Beanie, and they play all the time – tug of war is her favorite, but mostly she just likes to toss around her toys.

They walk great on a leash next to each other and enjoy playing and chasing each other in the yard. Since Marlee can’t hear she sleeps like a rock and has the cutest little snore sometimes.

She likes to have an eye on her people or her foster sister most of the time. She’s very visual so you’ll notice that if she can’t see you, she will come looking for you.

Don’t let her lack of hearing deter you….she’s exceptionally smart and very capable of learning more sign language.

If you are interested in adopting Marlee or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit NorCal Boxer Rescue at ncbr.org or follow them on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter.

Follow DK on Instagram @DKalt1053 to see updates on Marlee with photos and videos!



