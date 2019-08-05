DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Lucky'

We do have a very sweet pup called Lucky from All Animal Rescue & Friends!

Lucky is an energetic pup who is great with other dogs that are his size, but would do better in a home without small ones. His foster mom says he loves to run! Because he is just a puppy we recommend a home with children over 7 years old. Lucky is one lovable boy who will make a great addition to your family!

Lucky was rescued from a hoarding situation where there were at least 19 other dogs. This precious boy was on the euthanization list and we just could not let that happen to such a young, beautiful pup.



Lucky is a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Doberman Pinscher Mix and is around a year old and weighs a little less than 40 lbs. He is lovable, sweet, playful and does great with older children. He has a beautiful gait, so light on his feet. He is doing well on leash but would benefit from some basic training; he is treat motivated so will learn quickly. This darling boy would benefit from having another dog in his new home which would help him with his confidence but if you are around a lot and could give him lots of time and attention, he would be just fine as an only dog. He is a little shy when he first meets someone new, he is learning to trust and getting better every day.

If you are interested in adopting Lucky or looking for more information, please visit All Animal Rescue & Friends on their Facebook page or check out their Instagram.

Related: Meet Hubba Bubba from Hopalong Animal Rescue!