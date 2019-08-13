DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Lincoln'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Lincoln from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue!

This spunky, loving boy wants nothing more than someone who will take him on a walk so say hi to other humans and other pups. Lincoln also needs his quiet time and a good scratch behind the ears from his forever family.

This sweet boy still has SO MUCH love to give, he just needs someone to love him back. Lincoln is estimated to be 11 years young and weighs 36 lbs.​

If you are interested in adopting Lincoln or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Muttville Senior Dog Rescue’s website at muttville.org or on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram