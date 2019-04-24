DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Leila'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Leila from Jake's Wish Rescue!

Leila is looking for a new family! This sweet, smart girl loves all people, including kids, and does well with puppies, cats, and chickens. She’s a 55 pound lovebug! She is fully crate trained, potty trained, and she can even ring a bell to let you know when she needs to go outside!

Her foster family has been taking her to private training classes where she has learned sit, stay, down, wait, place, heel, here, come, shake, and speak. Her trainer loves her! At 10 months old, she’s a pro in public places, but may need guidance if other dogs are being barky, disrespectful, or get in her face. She could easily be your only dog or could live happily with other submissive dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Leila, to fill out an adoption application or just looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Jake's Wish Rescue at their website www.jakeswishrescue.org | Facebook | Instagram.



