DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Jodi'





DK's rescue dog of the week is Jodi from Bull Terrier Rescue!

"Hi, my name is Jodi and I’m looking for my forever home! I’m 3-years-old, so I’m past that annoying puppy stage! I am crate trained and I like dogs.... especially the boys! I am a svelte 45 lbs, so I can fit into most homes."

"I can’t wait to meet you so you can teach me all kinds of fun things! Will you be my new mom or dad?

Me and all my bull terrier friends at the Bull Terrier Rescue hope you’ll take a look at their Facebook page @BullTerrierRescueInc or their website, bullterrierrescue.org and foster or adopt one of us!

Applications to foster or adopt are on their website!



