DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Hubba Bubba'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Hubba Bubba from Hopalong Animal Rescue!

Meet Hubba Bubba! He's about 8yrs old, a super sweet Rottweiler mix that has lived his whole life in a yard. He came to Hopalong Animal Rescue from Butte County, where the fires are. Hopalong took him into their program and are now working hard to find him a forever home.

Being that he's been a yard dog, Hubba Bubba is looking for a family that can teach him how to be in a loving home. He does need a home with a yard where he can have access to both! Hubba Bubba is not a good apartment dog and must go into a home with access to a yard. He gets anxiety when he can't go out and chill.

A really nice person sponsored his adoption fee as a thank you for saving him. How cool is that?!?

He loves kids! Hopalong says that Hubba Bubba was surrendered to a Butte County shelter and the notes said he lived in a yard but did have a family with kids and he loved them! Maybe Hubba Bubba could be that special dog in your life!?

Hubba Bubba is okay around other dogs, as long as they are calm and respect his space.

If you are someone that is home often and willing to hang out, Hubba Bubba is your guy!

"If you are that person and think you can give me a home, ask to meet me! I promise I give kisses! Side note, I’m neutered and up to date on vaccines! I’m also microchipped!"

If you are interested in adopting Hubba Bubba or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Hopalong Animal Rescue or www.hopalong.org.

