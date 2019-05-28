DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Feather'

Meet Feather! DK's rescue dog of the week from Grateful Dog Rescue!

She is a 1-2 year old lab, pit mix who weighs about 60 pounds. She is black with an adorable white bow tie design on her chest. Feather is incredibly sweet and loving, and loves to be by your side. She is always up for anything, has a happy-go-lucky personality, and is learning quickly in terms of basic training. We think she has never had a real home and has adjusted beautifully to having a warm, clean bed In her foster home. She is currently being fostered with another big dog and loves her foster sister’s company.

Video of Video of adoptable pet named Feather

Feather is still a puppy at heart and is quite silly, playful, and cuddly. She is very athletic and loves to play fetch. She would do well in an active household or with someone who enjoys being outside. She could do well as either a solo dog, or in a home where she has another big dog companion to play with.

Grateful Dogs Rescue incurs substantial veterinary and other expenses in rescuing our dogs. In order to recoup some of these costs, we request a tax-deductible donation for each adoption. The suggested donation for Feather is $250. If you are interested in adopting Feather, please complete their online adoption application at www.gratefuldogsrescue.org. One of their volunteers will get back to you. Adoptions are local, confined to the San Francisco Bay Area.



