DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Deacon'

Deacon is a 13-year-old Pomeranian mix from Muttville Senior Rescue.

He’s a super chill guy and good with other dogs. He gets cute little bursts of energy and he’s just looking for a family too love him forever. He’s great on car rides. He came from Stockton where he was found as a stray and now he’s living in the Bay Area and Muttville Rescue saved this little guy. ​

Contact Muttville with any questions Muttville and in social media @muttvillesf.