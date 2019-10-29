DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Clementine'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Clementine from Pound Puppy Rescue!

Clementine is looking for her forever family! Born 8/25 to a super sweet chi mix momma, Clementine is stealing hearts wherever she goes!

Even big dog people will fall in love with this family. They are big personalities in little packages. Looking for love? Apply now!

If you are interested in adopting a puppy from the Fruit Litter, or any of our other puppies, please apply online to get the process started at poundpuppyrescue.org.

Be sure to read our FAQs for information about our adoption process and fees. Please note, we only adopt to homes in Northern California and your children must be over the age of 6.



