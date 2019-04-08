DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Chico'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Chico from Rocket Dog Rescue!

Although we found Nacho and Chico left in a Tupperware, this dynamic duo has so much more to offer the world. These two are a bonded pair (app. 4 years-old) and are looking for their forever family. While they won’t make the best running partners, they’re sure to be great lap dogs. Nacho (tan) is a sweet love that just wants to be in your lap all the time. Chico (black) is a big sweetheart that thinks he’s a German Shepherd trapped in a chihuahua’s body. These two are pretty low maintenance and are just looking for a new family to chill with. Click here to check out their profile.

About Rocket Dog Rescue:

We rescue not for politics, fortune, or fame, my friend… but for the kiss of a dog.

Rocket Dog Rescue, the name says it all. We are an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned animals from euthanasia in overcrowded Bay Area shelters. We literally give them a second chance at life. And everybody deserves a second chance. @RocketDogRescue

If you are interested in adopting Chico or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Rocket Dog Rescue or check out their website www.rocketdogrescue.org.

