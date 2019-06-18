DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Chewie'

(Photo credit: The Perfect Dog Rescue)

DK's rescue dog of the week is Chewie from The Perfect Dog Rescue!

Hi, I'm Chewie. I'm a scruffy little 9.5lb 4-year-old dog with fur that resembles "Chewbacca" from Star Wars. I also make funny sounds like Chewbacca as well.

People don't seem to take me very seriously when I try to talk to them...they just laugh at me...why is that?? Anyway, I used to be really, really painfully shy because I didn't understand what was happening at the shelter and at my foster home, everything was scary and confusing.

But I got comfortable with the home life...blankets and couches sure are nice, I love running around the yard, and I've recently discovered how fun it is to de-fluff toys! I have foster brothers and sisters (both dogs and cats) that have helped me feel a lot more comfortable.

Oh, I've also discovered how AWESOME walks are! Sometimes we go to a big field and I love rolling around in the grass and sunshine. I just looove playing with our new foster kitten, she's so much fun and I don't mind her pointy ends at all. I'd love for my forever home to have some fun furry friends for me to play with too, otherwise I would definitely feel lonely and scared... I like my foster mom a lot. She gives me treats and pets and talks to me when I make sounds at her. I like curling up next to her on the couch when we're watching TV, and I love snuggling in bed.

(Photo credit: The Perfect Dog Rescue)

It took me a while to trust her, but once she started feeding me food from her hands directly and petting my head, I figured...this isn't too bad! I still get scared by sudden movements and loud sounds that come from humans. They're just so much bigger than me, so I run away... sometimes I hide behind my big foster brother, sometimes I'll just run straight into my crate, sometimes I'll hide in a dark corner or under a chair to feel safe. I'd probably be really scared of human kids, in fact I don't really know what they even are. I definitely prefer quieter, gentle people.

I guess I'm still a scaredydog at heart, but I'd love to find a family with nice humans and fun fur friends to have some fun and relax with! I hope you'll consider adopting me!

*Chewie must go to a home with another dog.

Check out Chewie's video!!!

Video of Chewie available for adoption!

If you are interested in adopting Chewie or looking into adopting other rescues, please contact Diana at theperfectdogrescue@gmail.com or visit theperfectdog.org to fill out the adoption application!



