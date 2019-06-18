DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Chewie'
Hi, I'm Chewie. I'm a scruffy little 9.5lb 4-year-old dog with fur that resembles "Chewbacca" from Star Wars. I also make funny sounds like Chewbacca as well.
People don't seem to take me very seriously when I try to talk to them...they just laugh at me...why is that?? Anyway, I used to be really, really painfully shy because I didn't understand what was happening at the shelter and at my foster home, everything was scary and confusing.
But I got comfortable with the home life...blankets and couches sure are nice, I love running around the yard, and I've recently discovered how fun it is to de-fluff toys! I have foster brothers and sisters (both dogs and cats) that have helped me feel a lot more comfortable.
Oh, I've also discovered how AWESOME walks are! Sometimes we go to a big field and I love rolling around in the grass and sunshine. I just looove playing with our new foster kitten, she's so much fun and I don't mind her pointy ends at all. I'd love for my forever home to have some fun furry friends for me to play with too, otherwise I would definitely feel lonely and scared... I like my foster mom a lot. She gives me treats and pets and talks to me when I make sounds at her. I like curling up next to her on the couch when we're watching TV, and I love snuggling in bed.
It took me a while to trust her, but once she started feeding me food from her hands directly and petting my head, I figured...this isn't too bad! I still get scared by sudden movements and loud sounds that come from humans. They're just so much bigger than me, so I run away... sometimes I hide behind my big foster brother, sometimes I'll just run straight into my crate, sometimes I'll hide in a dark corner or under a chair to feel safe. I'd probably be really scared of human kids, in fact I don't really know what they even are. I definitely prefer quieter, gentle people.
I guess I'm still a scaredydog at heart, but I'd love to find a family with nice humans and fun fur friends to have some fun and relax with! I hope you'll consider adopting me!
*Chewie must go to a home with another dog.
If you are interested in adopting Chewie or looking into adopting other rescues, please contact Diana at theperfectdogrescue@gmail.com or visit theperfectdog.org to fill out the adoption application!
