DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Caprice'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Caprice from Bull Terrier Rescue of San Francisco!

Meet Caprice! She is about 8 years old and around 40-ish pounds. She had been in rescue for a long time (since 2016)! She was adopted and recently had to come back into rescue at no fault of her own. She is a laid back couch potato who enjoys snuggles and quality time! She is good with other dogs but prefers slow intros.

If you have it in your heart to give this sweet lady a new place to call her own, you can look up Bull Terrier Rescue Inc on both Facebook and Instagram and check out their website at www.bullterrierrescue.org where you can find applications to foster or adopt.

Caprice would also like to mention that November is Adopt-A-Senior pet month and she encourages everyone to give a senior a chance!! She’d like to add too, that if you can’t commit to adopting her or any of her friends in BTRI, please consider fostering! Fostering is the backbone of most rescues. It gives the dog a chance to be in a home and feel loved. It makes an incredible difference to the dog and it will also make a difference to the foster parent.



Related: Meet "Marlee" from NorCal Boxer Rescue!