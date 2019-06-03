DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Bear'

(Photo credit: Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue)

DK's rescue dog of the week is 'Bear' from Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue!

Meet 2-year-old "Baron" (Bear)! Baron is an amazing dog. He is extremely intelligent and picks up on everything so fast. With that in mind Bear (for short) needs a person who is going to be able to keep his training going. He needs a strong pack leader, who is very experienced with German Shepherds.

(Photo credit: Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue)

Bear is true to his breed and needs someone who is willing to give him the mental and physical stimulation he needs. He is also stimulated seeing other dogs and gets very frustrated. He currently lives with a pack and was assimilated into the pack very carefully. Absolutely NO CATS, he has a huge prey drive. He is a loving boy when he is at home with his person, when he is out an about he needs to continue to learn to focus on his person and channel his energy to something positive.

(Photo credit: Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue)

Bear would do best with someone who has a job for him, something for this boy to look forward to doing every day. When Bear is out and about he is working. When Bear is at home that is cuddle time and he loves that cuddle time with his person.

If you are interested in adopting Bear or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit www.bayareagsr.org or check out their Facebook or Instagram page.



