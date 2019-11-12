DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Barney'

'Barney' (Photo credit: Nor Cal Sled Dog Rescue)

(Photo credit: Nor Cal Sled Dog Rescue)

DK's rescue dog of the week is Barney from NorCal Sled Dog Rescue!

Barney is a young boy of about 2 years old.  He is very affectionate and loves to be around people. He likes to follow you and be close to you.  He would make a great support dog.  He is currently in a foster home learning some manners and is doing really well.  There are a few things that scare him but he is overcoming those issues.  Barney likes to play with other dogs and is a really sweet goofy boy. 

More about Barney
Good with Some Dogs (No small dogs), Not Good with Cats, Good with Older/Considerate Kids Only, Good with Adults, Does Good in the Car, Leashtrained, Crate trained, Likes to play with toys, Playful, Affectionate, Intelligent, Even-tempered, Gentle, Goofy, Not good with small dogs

Direct Link to Barney's Page: www.norsled.org
NorSled P.O. Box 30877, Walnut Creek, CA 94598          
Email:  rescue@norsled.org  Call: 1-800-471-5822

