DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Barney'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Barney from NorCal Sled Dog Rescue!

Barney is a young boy of about 2 years old. He is very affectionate and loves to be around people. He likes to follow you and be close to you. He would make a great support dog. He is currently in a foster home learning some manners and is doing really well. There are a few things that scare him but he is overcoming those issues. Barney likes to play with other dogs and is a really sweet goofy boy.

More about Barney

Good with Some Dogs (No small dogs), Not Good with Cats, Good with Older/Considerate Kids Only, Good with Adults, Does Good in the Car, Leashtrained, Crate trained, Likes to play with toys, Playful, Affectionate, Intelligent, Even-tempered, Gentle, Goofy, Not good with small dogs

Direct Link to Barney's Page: www.norsled.org

NorSled P.O. Box 30877, Walnut Creek, CA 94598

Email: rescue@norsled.org Call: 1-800-471-5822

