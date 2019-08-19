DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Aspen'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Aspen from Furry Friends Rescue!

Aspen was rescued from a shelter where he was nervous and timid for first few days. With time he warmed up and friendly.

Great with other dogs. Aspen was neglected, dirty, matted, thin and had painful fox tails removed from his ears and near his testicles. After all his vet care, medication, bath, grooming, and holistic healthy foods, he is now very friendly, happy and sweet. He loves people attention, daily walks and learning fast. Aspen will benefit going to training classes and continue dog socials.

Check out his after grooming photo, above. Aspen usually smiles and looks happy, but he was camera shy at his first showcase.

If you are interested in adopting Aspen or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Furry Friends Rescue or check out their website, www.furryfriendsrescue.org.

You can also join them at Best Friends Strut Your Mutt on September 7th in San Francisco.