DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

The top 4 teams go head-to-head after 14 weeks of friendly competition to see who wins the title of DK's 6th Annual Fantasy Football Charity League CHAMPION and take home the grand prize of a $12.5K donation to the charity of their choice. We had San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo go up against Liam Mayclem of KCBS in what was an almost 50 point blowout, ending Mayor Liccardo's journey to ultimate victory. Liam will advance to the Championship Round and face our guys from Smash Mouth, who defeated our very own DK of ALT 105.3. We would like to thank ALL of our incredible teams that came together and brought awareness to amazing charity organizations that do great work in our communities. Join us next time as we find out who will win it all in Week 15...



This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association