DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

After weeks of back-n-forth between great teams, good vibes, and awesome charities; we have finally made it to Round 1 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League PLAYOFFS! We have KCBS Radio Foodie Champ, Liam Mayclem (with a record of 9-3 and playing for Beyond Differences) AND Smash Mouth (7-5 record. Playing for St. Jude’s), out on their Bye Week as our very own DK leads the charge by defeating the guys, Joe, Lo, and Dibs at 95.7 The Game. In our 2nd battle, we see San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, playing for Downtown Streets SJ, take down Logan Couture of The San Jose Sharks in a stunning victory. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association