DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
December 6, 2019
After weeks of back-n-forth between great teams, good vibes, and awesome charities; we have finally made it to Round 1 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League PLAYOFFS! We have KCBS Radio Foodie Champ, Liam Mayclem (with a record of 9-3 and playing for Beyond Differences) AND Smash Mouth (7-5 record. Playing for St. Jude’s), out on their Bye Week as our very own DK leads the charge by defeating the guys, Joe, Lo, and Dibs at 95.7 The Game. In our 2nd battle, we see San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, playing for Downtown Streets SJ, take down Logan Couture of The San Jose Sharks in a stunning victory. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each player's fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.