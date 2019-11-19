DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

Liam Mayclem, the KCBS Radio Foodie Chap continues to lead the league with a record of 8-3 as every team continues to fight for that top spot to win it all for the charity of their choice. Aaron Axelsen went head-to-head with DK in another ALT 105.3 Gridiron War to achieve ultimate victory, beating DK by 9 points and improving to a 5-6 record. Logan Couture, of The San Jose Sharks (playing for All-in for Brain Research) walked away with almost a 50 point lead over Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association