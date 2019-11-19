DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

Week #11

November 19, 2019
DK
DK
DK's Charity Fantasy Football League
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Community & Charity
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Sponsored
Sports

Liam Mayclem, the KCBS Radio Foodie Chap continues to lead the league with a record of 8-3 as every team continues to fight for that top spot to win it all for the charity of their choice. Aaron Axelsen went head-to-head with DK in another ALT 105.3 Gridiron War to achieve ultimate victory, beating DK by 9 points and improving to a 5-6 record. Logan Couture, of The San Jose Sharks (playing for All-in for Brain Research) walked away with almost a 50 point lead over Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.

DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update: Week #11

 
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland 
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
 
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each player's fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.
 
Tags: 
DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
DK
charity
Fantasy Football League
Tre Cool
Green Day
Will Clark
Tony LaRussa
Mayor Sam Liccardo
Smash Mouth
Logan Couture
San Jose Sharks
Sal Castaneda
KTVU
Liam Mayclem
KCBS Radio Foodie Chap
Aaron Axelsen