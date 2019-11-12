DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

ALT 105.3's Aaron Axelsen (playing for Cat Town Oakland) has been improving as the weeks go by and came away with a big victory over Jordan Poole of The Golden State Warriors. The South Bay's heavy hitters Smash Mouth are leading the East Division with their charity, St. Jude's, as they remain #1 by beating out Tre Cool (of Green Day) in Week 10. Plus, we get a great battle between KTVU's Sal Castaneda and 95.7 The Game's Jo, Lo and Dibs. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association