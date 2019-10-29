DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

In Week #8 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League:

KTVU's Sal Castaneda and the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program came away with a HUGE win by defeating San Jose Mayor, Sam Liccardo by 52 points. A very successful week for Team ALT 105.3 with DK leading the scoreboard at 167 points, while ALT 105.3's Aaron Axelsen earned his 2nd win against SF Giants legend, Will Clark. DK is playing for Alzheimer's Association and Aaron Axelsen is playing for Cat Town Oakland. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association