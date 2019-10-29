DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
October 29, 2019
In Week #8 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League:
KTVU's Sal Castaneda and the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program came away with a HUGE win by defeating San Jose Mayor, Sam Liccardo by 52 points. A very successful week for Team ALT 105.3 with DK leading the scoreboard at 167 points, while ALT 105.3's Aaron Axelsen earned his 2nd win against SF Giants legend, Will Clark. DK is playing for Alzheimer's Association and Aaron Axelsen is playing for Cat Town Oakland. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each player's fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.