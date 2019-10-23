DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

Well, it finally happened... SF GIANTS LEGEND Will Clark (playing for Autism Speaks), took the WIN over the previously undefeated Liam Mayclem of KCBS by a HUGE gap of almost 80 points. Logan Couture of San Jose Sharks (playing for, All-in for Brain Research) went head-to-head with KTVU's Sal Castaneda, while The South Bay's Smash Mouth (straight outta San Jose) pumped the brakes on ALT 105.3's Aaron Axelsen rise out of being 6th Place in the Western Division. A major upset, indeed. This weeks winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association