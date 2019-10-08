DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

High Scoring match-ups all around the board this week as Tre Cool of Green Day pulls off his first BIG WIN against the pros over at 95.7 The Game, Joe, Lo, & Dibs with the 20-pt lead victory! Jordan Poole of The Warriors slid back to 2-3 against the 4-1 Smash Mouth All-Stars. Congrats to Liam Mayclem (KCBS) for remaining Undefeated at 5-0, we'll see if the crown stays for Week #6. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association

Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each player's fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com



THANK YOU XFINITY!!!



- DK

