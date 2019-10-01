DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
Week #4
October 1, 2019
Coming off a tough loss from last week, the South Bay's Smash Mouth came back to beat former A's Manager, Tony La Russa in a crushing 2 point win. Our buddy, Tre Cool of Green Day dropped to 0-4 against Liam Mayclem, making the KCBS Radio Foodie Chap undefeated in Week #4.
Lastly, our very own DK went head-to-head with Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors in a match-up that evened out their records at 2-2. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each player's fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.