DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

Coming off a tough loss from last week, the South Bay's Smash Mouth came back to beat former A's Manager, Tony La Russa in a crushing 2 point win. Our buddy, Tre Cool of Green Day dropped to 0-4 against Liam Mayclem, making the KCBS Radio Foodie Chap undefeated in Week #4.

Lastly, our very own DK went head-to-head with Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors in a match-up that evened out their records at 2-2. This week's winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.





Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association