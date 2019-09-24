DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

The Game's Joe, Lo & Dibs came to shake things up by taking the lead of this week's scoreboard and defeating San Jose Mayor, Sam Liccardo. We had an exciting match-up between Smash Mouth and DK, giving the ultimate victory to DK who is playing for 'Alzheimer's Association'.

Plus, our very own Aaron Axelsen and his charity 'Cat Town Oakland', went up against Tre Cool (of Green Day) and walked away with a 40 point lead and sealed it with that W. This weeks winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.

Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association