DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
Week #3
September 24, 2019
The Game's Joe, Lo & Dibs came to shake things up by taking the lead of this week's scoreboard and defeating San Jose Mayor, Sam Liccardo. We had an exciting match-up between Smash Mouth and DK, giving the ultimate victory to DK who is playing for 'Alzheimer's Association'.
Plus, our very own Aaron Axelsen and his charity 'Cat Town Oakland', went up against Tre Cool (of Green Day) and walked away with a 40 point lead and sealed it with that W. This weeks winners are one step closer to winning the $12,500 charity donation from ALT 105.3, made possible by our friends at XFINITY.
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each players fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.