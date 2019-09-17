DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

In Week #2 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League, Tony La Russa takes on DK and crushes it with a HUGE WIN for Animal Rescue Foundation. Tre Cool of Green Day has had a rough two weeks with almost tasting victory but coming up short by 3 points, but i have a feeling a WIN is right around the corner. Foodie Champ, Liam Mayclem and his charity of choice, Beyond Differences​, went head-to-head with the Joe, Lo & Dibs of 95.7 The Game to take home a WIN for Week #2.​

Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:

Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace

Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks

Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences

Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center

Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland

DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association