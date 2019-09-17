DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
Week #2
September 17, 2019
In Week #2 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League, Tony La Russa takes on DK and crushes it with a HUGE WIN for Animal Rescue Foundation. Tre Cool of Green Day has had a rough two weeks with almost tasting victory but coming up short by 3 points, but i have a feeling a WIN is right around the corner. Foodie Champ, Liam Mayclem and his charity of choice, Beyond Differences, went head-to-head with the Joe, Lo & Dibs of 95.7 The Game to take home a WIN for Week #2.
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each players fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.