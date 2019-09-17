DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update

Week #2

September 17, 2019
DK
DK
DK's Charity Fantasy Football League
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Community & Charity
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Sponsored
Sports

In Week #2 of DK's Fantasy Football Charity League, Tony La Russa takes on DK and crushes it with a HUGE WIN for Animal Rescue Foundation. Tre Cool of Green Day has had a rough two weeks with almost tasting victory but coming up short by 3 points, but i have a feeling a WIN is right around the corner. Foodie Champ, Liam Mayclem and his charity of choice, Beyond Differences​, went head-to-head with the Joe, Lo & Dibs of 95.7 The Game to take home a WIN for Week #2.​  

DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update: Week #2
 
Here is the 2019 Roster and their chosen charities:
Tre' Cool of Green Day: Greenpeace
Jordan Poole, Warriors: Jaccarie Kicks for Kids
Will "The Thrill" Clark, Giants: Autism Speaks
Tony La Russa, former A's Mgr: Animal Rescue Foundation
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: Downtown Streets Team in San Jose
Smash Mouth: St. Jude’s
Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks: All-in for Brain Research
Sal Castaneda, KTVU: San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program
Liam Mayclem, KCBS Radio Foodie Chap: Beyond Differences
Joe, Lo and Dibs, 95.7 The Game: Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab center
Aaron Axelsen, ALT 105.3: Cat Town Oakland 
DK, ALT 105.3: Alzheimer's Association
 
Check back here for weekly updates. You can follow along with each players fantasy team at fantasy.espn.com.
 
Tags: 
DK's Fantasy Football Charity League Update
DK
charity
Fantasy Football League
Tre Cool
Green Day
Will Clark
Tony LaRussa
Mayor Sam Liccardo
Smash Mouth
Logan Couture
San Jose Sharks
Sal Castaneda
KTVU
Liam Mayclem
KCBS Radio Foodie Chap
Aaron Axelsen