DK Talks Dead Pets And Swear Words With Jackie Kashian

February 7, 2020
DK
Jackie Kashan

Jackie Kashian came by the TALK MORE PODCAST with DK to talk Travel locations , Favorite Swear Words and Old Sacs.

 

We dive right into the trippy life of dead pets and the interesting diet of a 23 year old iguana.

We also get a some backstory about her time in the Air Force, the love for Baked chicken, and how her time on The Last Comic Standing gave Jackie stage fright. 

THANK YOU JACKIE!! 

get your tickets to catch Jackie Kashian here:

https://www.punchlinecomedyclub.com/

Friday: FEB 7 -- SHOWS AT 7pm & 9:45pm

Saturday: FEB 8 -- SHOWS AT 7pm & 9:45pm

 

