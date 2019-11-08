DK Talks To Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons On The Talk More Podcast

In this episode of the Talk More Podcast, we had a great time sitting down with the awesome Greg Fitzsimmons before his shows at Punch Line San Francisco this weekend.

Trust me, you don't want to miss this one!

DK finds out that she may be Irish this whole time (according to Greg).

A pantless Dave Letterman becomes an inspiring moment in time for people all over late-night TV.

We get some very interesting insight about some of our favorite celebrities and find out what it's like working with good people in the industry vs working with a******s like: "E_ _en D_gen_res"!

Very lucrative stock tips for DK (take notes, people)

The very cool history of the women that created spanx and poo-pourri.

The upside of marrying an ugly partner

Dancing on Shaq's shoulders

THANK YOU GREG, we'll see you next time!

Make sure you catch a show this weekend at the Punch Line San Francisco.



Friday, November 8, 2019 - 7:30pm & 9:45pm

Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 7:30pm & 9:45pm

