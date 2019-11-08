DK Talks To Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons On The Talk More Podcast

November 8, 2019
DK
DK
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 15: Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons performs onstage at the California Fire Foundation Inaugural Gala Benefit at Sheraton Universal on May 15, 2014 in Universal City, California.

(Photo credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

In this episode of the Talk More Podcast, we had a great time sitting down with the awesome Greg Fitzsimmons before his shows at Punch Line San Francisco this weekend.

Trust me, you don't want to miss this one!

  • DK finds out that she may be Irish this whole time (according to Greg).
  • A pantless Dave Letterman becomes an inspiring moment in time for people all over late-night TV.
  • We get some very interesting insight about some of our favorite celebrities and find out what it's like working with good people in the industry vs working with a******s like: "E_ _en D_gen_res"!
  • Very lucrative stock tips for DK (take notes, people)
  • The very cool history of the women that created spanx and poo-pourri.
  • The upside of marrying an ugly partner
  • Dancing on Shaq's shoulders

THANK YOU GREG, we'll see you next time!

Make sure you catch a show this weekend at the Punch Line San Francisco.

Friday, November 8, 2019 - 7:30pm & 9:45pm
Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 7:30pm & 9:45pm
 

