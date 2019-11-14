DK With Comedian Moses Storm On The Talk More Podcast

We're excited to have Moses Storm in-studio and the conversation took many turns, but a great episode before some great shows at Punch Line San Francisco this weekend.

On this episode:

- The joys of muting keywords on twitter and farting out blue powder to face-plants on TikTok (oh yes, we got you covered.)

- What it's like to be a comic, behind-the-scenes on the hit NBC drama series; "This Is Us"... as a Vietnam War Veteran.

- Actor vs Stand-Up, Stand-Up vs Actor?: Moses tells us how he feels about his two professions and which one gives him the freedom he needs.

- Do you know about: Tim Dillon - Tim Dillon - Tim Dillon - Tim Dillon

- These are the extraordinary lives of two future TikTok stars.





THANK YOU MOSES!

THURSDAY - 11/14 - 8:00PM

FRIDAY - 11/15 - 7:30PM and 9:45PM

SATURDAY - 11/16 - 7:30PM and 9:45PM