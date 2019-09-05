DK Collects Her Charity Fantasy Football League

I’ve brought my charity Fantasy Football League to the Bay Area and it has never been this amazing. I have 12 Bay Area celebrities each representing a charity in this fantasy football league...

TRE COOL from Green Day is playing for GreenPeace

Jordan Poole from The WARRIORS is playing for Jaccarie Kicks for Kids

Giants legend Will Clark is playing for Autism Speaks

Former A’s manager Tony LaRussa is playing for Animal Rescue Foundation

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is playing for Downtown Streets Team in San Jose

The guys from Smash Mouth are playing for St. Jude’s

Logan Couture from the San Jose Sharks is playing for All-in for Brain Research

Sal Castaneda from KTVU is playing for The San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Liam Mayclem, our resident Foodie Chap from KCBS Radio is playing for Beyond Differences to end isolation among teens

My friends and coworkers from 95.7 The Game - Joe, Lo and Dibs are playing for the Pomeroy Recreation and Rehab Center

And the legend Aaron Axelsen Charity TBD

Charity TBD and DK will be playing for the Alzhiemers Association

Here’s the cool part...ALT 105.3 is donating $12,500 to the winning charities. 10k to first place and 2500 to the runner up….and it’s all made possible by xfinity. We couldn’t have executed this league without xfinity being our hero as a sponsor of this league.



THANK YOU XFINITY!!!



- DK

