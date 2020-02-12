DK Chats With Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong About His Soap Opera Aspirations, His Favorite Lyrics He's Written And More

DK chatted with Billie Joe Armstrong about Green Day's 13 studio album "Father Of All..." and more​. Billie dished on the idea of collaborating with Post Malone or Wiz Khalifa in the future, his secret dream of being a Soap Opera star and his encounter with the Beatles that left him star struck. He also told DK his favorite lyrics that he's ever written and which bands influenced him to keep going when he was playing punk rock in his garage.