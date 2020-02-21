DK Breaks The Ice With Logan Couture Of The San Jose Sharks
February 21, 2020
This week on DK Breaks The Ice she sat down with San Jose Sharks star Logan Couture to talk his annual vacation, his music tastes, his puncutuality, living in Willow Glen & much more.
For more check out DK's Talk More podcasts here.
