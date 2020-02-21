DK Breaks The Ice With Logan Couture Of The San Jose Sharks

February 21, 2020
DK
DK
Sports

This week on DK Breaks The Ice she sat down with San Jose Sharks star Logan Couture to talk his annual vacation, his music tastes, his puncutuality, living in Willow Glen & much more.

Logan Couture
San Jose Sharks

