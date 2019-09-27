Comedienne Sarah Colonna Talks Wtih DK

On the Talk More Podcast

September 27, 2019
DK
DK
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 09: Sarah Colonna attends Netflix's "Insatiable" Premiere And After Party on August 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

(Photo credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

Comedienne Sarah Colonna has two shows at Cobb's Comedy Club tonight, Friday, September 27! She hung out with DK for a bit to talk about some really uplifting conversation. They discussed dead cats, getting arrested, their favorite baseball team sucking, tragic news stories and how much she was dreading this interview.

That last part is a lie, she and DK had a ton of fun and Sarah promised to set DK up with a hot Canadian athlete. Fingers crossed she delivers.

Check out the full podcast!

Tickets for Sarah's shows are at www.Cobbscomedy.com
 

