Comedienne Sarah Colonna Talks Wtih DK

Comedienne Sarah Colonna has two shows at Cobb's Comedy Club tonight, Friday, September 27! She hung out with DK for a bit to talk about some really uplifting conversation. They discussed dead cats, getting arrested, their favorite baseball team sucking, tragic news stories and how much she was dreading this interview.

That last part is a lie, she and DK had a ton of fun and Sarah promised to set DK up with a hot Canadian athlete. Fingers crossed she delivers.

Check out the full podcast!

Tickets for Sarah's shows are at www.Cobbscomedy.com

