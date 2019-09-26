Comedienne Esther Povitsky Chats With DK

Comedienne Esther Povitsky aka "Little Esther" came by ALT 105.3 before her shows at Punch Line Comedy Club September 25 through the 28.

She and DK talked about what kinky thing an ex-boyfriend made her do, the best things to order at Taco Bell, which porn star she thinks DK looks like and her experience working with Dave Chappelle.

She and DK are now best friends and plan on finding a little apartment together in the city.

Tickets available at www.Punchlinecomedyclub.com

