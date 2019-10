Comedian and political satirist Bassem Youssef joined DK on the Talk More Podcast before he hits the stage at Cobb's Comedy Club this Friday October 11 and 12.

He told DK the three things he loves most about living in the US and the 3 things he dislikes most. They also found a way to talk about Costco, condoms and Keanu Reeves, of course.

Tickets for his show available at cobbscomedy.com and follow him on Twitter @Byoussef.