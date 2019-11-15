Comedian Andrew Santino Joins DK On The Talk More Podcast

November 15, 2019
DK
DK
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Actor Andrew Santino attends the premiere of Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here" at DGA Theater on May 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Festivals & Tours
Headlines
Podcast

We have the great Andrew Santino performing at Cobb's this weekend and he stopped by this morning for a fun conversation that ended in Pickle Juice. We learn a lot about everything one this one...

We start by addressing insecurities in the uglies and the non-ugly and the commitment issues of getting your first tattoo... this is a good one:

also...

  • Which lyrics mean the most to you? - DK and Andrew share the meaningful words they will tattoo on their body forever.
  • Food in the bedroom -- we get some food & sex talk on a Friday. (hope you love dairy.)
  • The gyoza revolution has begun and Andrew has the inside info!
  • Fountain soda favorites from fast-food situations. Fun!
  • The history of McDonald's and thievery
  • The grossest food on the face of the earth... according to DK.
  • Pickle porn talk for the pickle nerds for your pickled pleasure.
  • THANK YOU  Andrew Santino!

See him, this weekend at COBBS COMEDY CLUB - San Francisco
FRIDAY - 11/15 - 7:30PM and 9:45PM
SATURDAY - 11/16 -  7:30PM and 9:45PM


Check out the full podcast!

Tags: 
Andrew Santino
pickle juice
tattoo
Cobb's Comedy Club
Stand-up Comedy
Talk More Podcast
DK
Podcast
Conversation