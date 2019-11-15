Comedian Andrew Santino Joins DK On The Talk More Podcast

We have the great Andrew Santino performing at Cobb's this weekend and he stopped by this morning for a fun conversation that ended in Pickle Juice. We learn a lot about everything one this one...

We start by addressing insecurities in the uglies and the non-ugly and the commitment issues of getting your first tattoo... this is a good one:

also...

Which lyrics mean the most to you? - DK and Andrew share the meaningful words they will tattoo on their body forever.

Food in the bedroom -- we get some food & sex talk on a Friday. (hope you love dairy.)

The gyoza revolution has begun and Andrew has the inside info!

Fountain soda favorites from fast-food situations. Fun!

The history of McDonald's and thievery

The grossest food on the face of the earth... according to DK.

Pickle porn talk for the pickle nerds for your pickled pleasure.

THANK YOU Andrew Santino!

See him, this weekend at COBBS COMEDY CLUB - San Francisco

FRIDAY - 11/15 - 7:30PM and 9:45PM

SATURDAY - 11/16 - 7:30PM and 9:45PM



Check out the full podcast!

