Bay Area All-Women Firefighter Crew Makes History

For the first time in over 140 years, the Mountain View Fire Department is made up of an all-female crew. It's the first time three women were allowed to work together, KPIX 5 reports.

To document the moment, Jenna Graham, Patty Juergens, and Alison Costello took a photo in front of their fire truck and sent it to their Chief, who went ahead proudly posted on his social media. The photo went viral.

Since 1874, for the first time in our history & on the biggest apparatus in our fleet, our 100’ Tiller Truck - We have an all female crew!



Captain Paramedic Jenna Graham, front driver Fire Engineer EMT Patty Juergens, and rear tiller Driver Firefighter Paramedic Alison Costello. pic.twitter.com/3PgJOKi5QX — Mountain View Fire (@MtnViewFire) March 1, 2019

"He's the one that put it on Facebook and he's kind of the king of Facebook," Graham tells KPIX.

"You're an all-women crew, people notice it, they speak to it," Santa Clara Fire Capt. Jenn Panko says. "It's just setting an example for them that women can do this job and that you can have an entire company of women performing to the same levels, if not exceeding the levels of the male companies."

The trio has already inspired many including the Mountain View Police when they tweeted "She can. Therefore she will. Motivated every day by the ladies who help make up MVPD."

