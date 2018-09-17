Disneyland Has A $15,000 Luxury Dining Experience Called "21 Royal"

21 Royal is a new luxury experience offered at Disneyland that dons a massive $15,000 price tag.

The dining experience is for 12 guests in the space that was previously the Disneyland Dream Suite at Royal Street in New Orleans Square upstairs from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

The space is "decorated in the Empire style made popular in 19th century New Orleans" and has small touches to other Disney films sprinkled in.

The experience itself starts with your party of 12 being personally escorted from the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to 21 Royal where you are met by butlers and custom cocktail. There is then a brief reception and you are free to explore the different rooms in the suites.

Dinner follows with a custom multi-course meal crafted by the Disneyland executive chef that is coupled with wine chosen by the 21 Royal sommeliers.

Your evening ends with dessert on the private balcony overlooking the Rivers of America.

If you've got deep enough pockets, reservations open up on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. PT for dates open for April 2019. Details at 21royaldisneyland.com.