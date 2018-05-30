Disney Reveals Name Of The Village In The New Star Wars Land

The Village featured in the new Disneyland Star Wars Land (AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) finally has a name.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the village will be known as Black Spire Outpost.

The blog went on to share the back story of the Outpost.

The largest settlement on the planet Batuu, Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space. Off the beaten path, this outpost has become a haven for the galaxy’s most colorful — and notorious — characters. Widely known for the petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees, the spires now stand guard across the river valleys and plains and have long captured the imagination of travelers to this planet.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 or at Walt Disney World Resort in late fall 2019.​