'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' Remake Downgraded To PG-13 Rating

The upcoming revisioning of the 1998 dark comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson has been given a PG-13 rating, down from an "R," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rating was overturned by the Classification and Rating Appeals Board with producers Wilson and MGM President Jon Glickman involved in the appeal. The rating was due to the language in the film and crude sexual content.

Titled The Hustle, the new version follows two female con-artists who bet one of them can take down a young tech billionaire. The original film starred Steve Martin, Michael Caine and was directed by Frank Oz.

The Hustle is set to be released in theaters May 10, 2019.

