Details On The Annual Hippie Hill 4/20 Celebration

It's nearly marijuana's biggest day of the year. 4/20 is this Friday and 15,000 people are expected to make the annual pilgrimmage to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill (now Robin Williams Meadow) to indulge.

There will be live music, DJs, and a NYE-style countdown to a 4/20 "Bud Drop".

The biggest change to the event began last year & will continue this year with attendees being encouraged to register before attending & you will have to show ID before entering. Anyone under 18 is prohibited from attending. There will also be security in the fenced off section of the park.

The event remains free & the first 5,000 attendees to register get a Hippie Hill 4/20 T-shirt & the first 10,000 to register get a commemorative lanyard and vape holder.

For more, head to Hoodline.