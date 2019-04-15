Delta Reducing How Far You Can Recline Your Seat
Delta Airlines plans on restricting how far you can recline your seat on some of their flights.
They are hoping for a balance for people who need to lean back a little and those who need space to work on the fold-down tray.
Delta is adjusting the recline by a couple of inches.
The airline is only doing the adjustments on their A320 planes. These aircraft are for 1 to 2-hour domestic short haul flights.
Delta is not taking away any legroom to make these changes.