Delicious Healthy Alternative Recipes For The Thanksgiving Holiday
November 8, 2018
Thanksgiving doesn't mean there is nothing to eat for some. But if you're not having any turkey or skipping out on mashed potatoes and gravy, there's plenty of healthy vegetarian options to equally enjoy.
Delish has a comprehensive list for those who choose not to unbuckle the belt after feasting on carbs.
Here are some recipes and links of meat-free goodness:
- Honey Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts
- Vegan Mashed Potatoes
- Vegan Sweet Potato Pie
- Fresh Cranberry Relish
- Holiday Roasted Vegetables
- Roasted Butternut Squash and Spinach
- Wild Rice and Cranberry Dressing
- Meatless Loaf
More recipes can be found at Delish's website.