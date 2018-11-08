Delicious Healthy Alternative Recipes For The Thanksgiving Holiday

Thanksgiving doesn't mean there is nothing to eat for some. But if you're not having any turkey or skipping out on mashed potatoes and gravy, there's plenty of healthy vegetarian options to equally enjoy.

Delish has a comprehensive list for those who choose not to unbuckle the belt after feasting on carbs.

Here are some recipes and links of meat-free goodness:

More recipes can be found at Delish's website.

