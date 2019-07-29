Deftones Announce 2nd Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones' Festival Line-up

Sacramento's Grammy Award-winning alt-rock band, The Deftones have announced their line up for the second annual Dia De Los Deftones Music Festival.

It’s with great excitement that we announce the return of #DiaDeLosDeftones to Petco Park in San Diego, CA on November 2nd. Another diverse & incredible line-up of artists will be joining us for the second annual celebration of music and culture. Tickets on sale Friday @ 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/KOZmOWdEtM — Deftones (@deftones) July 29, 2019

Hitting the stage at Petco Park in San Diego this year includes Chvrches, Gojira, JPEGMAFIA, of course, The Deftones and more. Plus look forward to sets by Hum, Youth Code, and Brutus, according to Billboard.

"In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes," says Deftones' frontman Chino Moreno. "Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love. There is truly something for everyone."

VIP tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 30th at 10:00 am, while pre-sale tickets become available on Wednesday, July 31st at 10:00 am. The public on-sale begins Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 am at Ticketmaster.com.

Dia De Los Deftones Music Festival arrives in San Diego on Saturday, November 2nd.

