Actress Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Are Engaged

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged.

Both Ryan and Dun announced their engagement on social media Saturday. The 30-year-old Dun proposed to the 25-year-old Ryan in a treehouse in New Zealand. Dun posted a photo of himself proposing on one knee before a shocked Ryan. He called her his "dude for life."

A post shared by jøsh dun (@joshuadun) on Dec 22, 2018 at 6:37pm PST

Ryan, star of the Netflix series "Insatiable," said on Twitter that she said yes. Ryan added she "technically said 'no way' twice but I meant yes."

