'Deadpool 2' Director In Talks To Reboot 'Enter The Dragon'

Deadpool 2's director, David Leitch is in negotiations with Warner Bros to remake Bruce Lee's legendary 1973 martial arts classic Enter The Dragon, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Leitch is among several filmmakers the Warner's have been looking at to bring the reboot to life. X-Men: The Last Stand's Brett Ratner and Do The Right Thing's Spike Lee are among the filmmakers tapped to develop a treatment for the remake.

Enter The Dragon tells the story of Lee (Bruce Lee), a martial artist/intelligence agent investigating the murder of his sister which lead him to the much feared crime-lord Han (Shih Kien). Han's upcoming martial arts competition is actually a front to traffic drugs and prostitution. Lee goes undercover to expose the operation and exact revenge on those involved with his sister's death.

Last week, the film celebrated its 45th anniversary of its release but also the death anniversary of the great Bruce Lee.

Leitch's hit film Deadpool 2 will be available on digital platforms on August 7 and on DVD and Blu-Ray on August 21.

