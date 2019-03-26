Dave Grohl's Rare 1992 Solo Album Surfaced on Ebay

By: Anthony Capobianco (via WAAF)

Before joining Nirvana, Dave Grohl was already writing and recording his own material. In 1992, he released a cassette of demos titled Late!. A rare copy of the cassette recently surfaced on Ebay.

Related: Dave Grohl Tells Epic Story About Finding His Wallet a Decade Later

The product description read: "Rare cassette (purchased in 1994 via mail-order) of songs that Dave Grohl demoed, some of which would be re-recorded for either Nirvana or the Foo Fighters."

Tracklist:

"Pokey the Little Puppy" – 4:21

"Petrol CB" – 4:44

"Friend of a Friend" – 3:06

"Throwing Needles" – 3:20

"Just Another Story About Skeeter Thompson" – 2:05

"Color Pictures of a Marigold" – 3:13

"Hell's Garden" – 3:18

"Winnebago" (Grohl, Geoff Turner) – 4:11

"Bruce" – 3:52

"Milk" – 2:35

After 34 bids, one lucky winner purchased the cassette for a total of $565.55.