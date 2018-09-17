Dave Grohl Performs "In Bloom" with Trombone Shorty
By: Cane
September 17, 2018
It was a long time after Kurt Cobain's death before Dave Grohl could even listen to Nirvana songs without feeling terrible, much less perform them.
Over the weekend, though, Dave got behind the kit with Trombone Shorty at Los Angeles' Voodoo Threauxdown Festival to jam "In Bloom" for just the second time since Kurt died.
It sure looks like he's having fun. Let's hope there are more of these in the future.
Thanks to one of my favorite people #davegrohl @foofighters for swinging by the #voodoothreauxdown #nirvana pic.twitter.com/OAFBnsdcEU— Trombone Shorty (@Tromboneshorty) September 16, 2018