Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman in "The Dark Knight Rises" (Photo credit: Ron Phillips/Warner Bros)

(Photo credit: Ron Phillips/Warner Bros)

'Dark Knight' Trilogy Returns To Theaters For Batman's 80th Anniversary

March 12, 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy is coming back to select theaters to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday that the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of "Batman Begins," ''The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco (at the AMC Metreon), Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan's Q&A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.
 

