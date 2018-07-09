Travis Pastrana jumps the fountain at Caesars Palace on a motorcycle Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Pastrana recreated three of Evel Knievel's iconic motorcycle jumps on Sunday, including the leap over the fountains of Caesars Palace that left Knieve

(Photo credit: AP Photo/John Locher)

Daredevil Travis Pastrana Replicates Evel Knievel's Jumps

July 9, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daredevil Travis Pastrana has successfully replicated three of Evel Knievel's motorcycle jumps.

Appearing Sunday night in Las Vegas on the History Channel's "Evel Live ," Pastrana cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot (44-meter) jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot (58-meter) jump. He concluded the event by sailing 149 feet (45 meters) over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who wore a jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore, said the fountain jump was the hardest. He said it was "an honor to live a day in Evel's boots."

Travis Pastrana celebrates in the fountain at Caesars Palace after jumping it on a motorcycle Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Pastrana recreated three of Evel Knievel's iconic motorcycle jumps on Sunday, including the leap over the fountains of Caesar
(Photo credit: AP Photo/John Locher)

Knievel tried to jump the fountains in 1967 but crashed just before the landing ramp, crushing his pelvis and fracturing several bones. He died in 2007 at age 69.

 

