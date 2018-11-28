ZooLights Return At The Oakland Zoo For The Holiday Season
At the Oakland Zoo the holiday season means it's time once again for ZooLights. From Dec. 7 - 23, 26 - 31 & Jan. 1 - 6 the zoo lights up from 5:30 PM - 9 PM each night.
This year's ZooLights experience offers more great views of the Bay Area from illuminated gondolas, the Music In Motion laser light show, the lit up Outback Express Train, a winter wonderland of swirling snowfalls, and much more.
Parking is free and tickets are $9 or $10 depending on whether or not you're a member. Kids (2-14) are $8, or $9 while children under 2 & those over 76 are free.
For more on 2018-2019's ZooLights experience head to Oaklandzoo.com.