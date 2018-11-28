ZooLights Return At The Oakland Zoo For The Holiday Season

November 28, 2018
Courtesy of Oakland Zoo

Bay Area News

At the Oakland Zoo the holiday season means it's time once again for ZooLights. From Dec. 7 - 23, 26 - 31 & Jan. 1 - 6 the zoo lights up from 5:30 PM - 9 PM each night.

This year's ZooLights experience offers more great views of the Bay Area from illuminated gondolas, the Music In Motion laser light show, the lit up Outback Express Train, a winter wonderland of swirling snowfalls, and much more.

Parking is free and tickets are $9 or $10 depending on whether or not you're a member. Kids (2-14) are $8, or $9 while children under 2 & those over 76 are free.

For more on 2018-2019's ZooLights experience head to Oaklandzoo.com.

ZooLights
Oakland